One dead, four injured in early morning Lakewood crash

One person is dead and four are in the hospital Sunday morning following a crash at Alameda and Kipling.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Lakewood Police, and the intersection is expected to remain closed for at least a few more hours.

CO 391 NB/SB: Road closed at Alameda Av. Kipling St – ( CO-391 ) is closed at Alameda Ave. Use alternate route. — CDOT (@ColoradoDOT) May 19, 2019

The investigation is still in the early stages, but officials say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda, when the driver ran a red light, hitting a vehicle heading southbound.

The passenger of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the southbound car and all three occupants of the eastbound car were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.