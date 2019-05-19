One dead, four injured in early morning Lakewood crash

Posted 7:34 am, May 19, 2019, by

One person is dead and four are in the hospital Sunday morning following a crash at Alameda and Kipling.

The crash occurred around 2 a.m. Sunday morning, according to Lakewood Police, and the intersection is expected to remain closed for at least a few more hours.

The investigation is still in the early stages, but officials say a vehicle was traveling eastbound on Alameda, when the driver ran a red light, hitting a vehicle heading southbound.

The passenger of the southbound vehicle was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the southbound car and all three occupants of the eastbound car were transported to the hospital with unknown injuries.

We will continue to update you as more information becomes available.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.