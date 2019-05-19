× Cool, wet weather pattern moving into the Front Range

Our forecast on Sunday will be very similar to Saturday, with scattered showers and temperatures staying in the 60s. Expect mountain snow showers through the day, with a couple of fresh inches possible in the high country. Across the Front Range, showers will be possible through the afternoon but the severe weather risk remains low. Any storms that form this afternoon will be capable of producing strong winds, heavy rain and frequent lightning. A few showers will linger overnight and through the Monday morning commute.

A strong low pressure system will move through the state on Monday, bringing in extra cloud cover and rain. As a result, temperatures will continue to drop into the 50s. Scattered showers will stay along the Front Range through the day, with mountain snow showers continuing. We’ll have to watch Monday night into Tuesday morning as temperatures will drop close to the freezing mark in the Denver metro area. As of right now, a few flurries will be possible in portions of eastern Larimer, Boulder, Jefferson and Douglas Counties, but minimal accumulation is expected for the Tuesday morning drive.

We’ll start to warm up by the second half of the week, with highs jumping back into the upper 60s. Expect a low threat of showers and thunderstorms through Friday.

