Climber falls to his death at Eldorado Canyon State Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – A climber fell to his death in Eldorado Canyon State Park Saturday evening.

Reports of a fallen climber near Bastile Crack were received by the Boulder County Communications Center at 7:49 p.m.

There were multiple witnesses in the area who saw or heard the climber fall, according to the Boulder Sheriff’s Office.

Emergency personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the man dead at the scene.

An investigation will be completed by detective with the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office as well as an investigator with the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.

The identification, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Boulder County Coroner’s Office.