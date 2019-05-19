Chilly, wet week ahead with snow chance on Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered snow showers will continue this evening in the mountains with mostly cloudy skies over the Front Range. Tomorrow will be another chilly day with wet weather.

Monday will start off with cloudy skies and cool temperatures. High temperatures will only make it to the low 50s tomorrow afternoon. Showers and storms will move in for the afternoon and evening.

Colorado's high country will see heavy snow showers on Monday while the Front Range and plains see rain.

Snow will mix in with the rain showers in the lower elevations by Tuesday morning. Most of the precipitation will fall as rain or a rain/snow mix in Denver. The Palmer Divide and foothills have a better chance for snow showers. Any snow that falls in metro Denver most likely won't stick and is not expected to bring impacts to the roads. The foothills, and Palmer Divide could see small accumulations mainly on the cooler surfaces. The mountains will see 5 to 15 inches from this storm system.

Calmer weather moves in Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures return to the 60s. The 70s will be back in the forecast by Friday.

