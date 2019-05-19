Car community rallies around Denver man hit, killed by suspected drunk driver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Sunday afternoon, car after car continued to roll through Ruby Hill Park, to celebrate Francisco Morales.

It was part of a fundraiser for the 25-year-old, who was hit and killed by a suspected drunk driver while driving his son home from school.

“He taught me everything I know about cars,” said his older brother, Reynaldo Morales.

“I always tried to be the big brother to him. In the end, he ended up being my big brother,” he added.

The father of two loved cars—a passion he shared with his 5-year-old son.

“His little son was always out there trying to work on cars with him—trying to teach him everything he can,” Morales told FOX31.

He was also a mentor in the car community.

“He was the fastest guy and the most competitive of anyone that I ever met. He was always very humble for what he did and who he was,” said his friend and fellow car enthusiast Jose Gomez.

“He might not have a lot of money—but man, he can help all the community some way or another,” said Flor Morales Chavira, Francisco’s aunt, who translated for her sister—Marta Morales.

On Sunday, that same community came together to give back to Morales, setting up donation boxes in the bed of one of the trucks on display at the park.

“I just wanted to make things right for him because I knew this is something he would have wanted,” said Gomez.

Cars lined the parking lot—some with their hoods popped.

Others did burnouts to pay tribute to their friend.

Morales’ father-in-law, Robert, dedicated his biggest burnout ever— to Francisco.

It’s not your average tribute—but Francisco wasn’t your average guy.

“I know he’s happy. I know wherever he’s out, he’s being the fastest—like he always was. He’d definitely love this,” said Gomez.

“We feel him here. I’m so thankful,” said Morales Chavira, with tears in her eyes.

“He was a good person and we feel the love. He was the best father and we will remember him like this.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for the family.