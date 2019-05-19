Breckenridge teen working to help endangered animals

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. -- A 14-year-old Breckenridge girl is on a mission to save endangered animals all over the world.

"No matter who you are, you can still make a difference," Devon Galpin Clarke said.

Galpin Clarke started her own organization called Endangered Activism.

Her passion for endangered species grew after being home-schooled for a year and traveling overseas to meet with conservationists and meet many animals she has been trying to help.

"It's been three years in the making," Galpin Clarke said.

Her organization aims to help people feel connected to endangered species, no matter their proximity. The 14-year-old created a series of mural pastings in RiNo called "What We Lose."

"We wanted to get people in urban communities who don't really see animals like this, to really see the beauty and be able to see the story behind each animal," Galpin Clarke said.

Currently, Galpin Clarke is working on a graphic novel to reach more young people.

"Kids are going to be the next generation of world changes, they're going to make changes," Galpin Clarke said.