Arthritis Walk held at Wash Park

DENVER -- Supporters of the Arthritis Foundation gathered in Denver’s Washington Park Sunday to walk for a cure.

Those walking came together to raise awareness. They hope to, one day, end the life-altering disease once and for all.

Two-thirds of Americans affected by arthritis are under age 65, including 300,000 children, according to the Arthritis Foundation.

On Sunday, people of all ages geared up to make a difference. FOX31 and Channel 2’s Jessica Lebel co-emceed the event.

Supporters celebrated those living with the disease while working to raise money for research.

One in four Americans has arthritis-- that makes it the country’s leading cause of disability, according to the foundation.