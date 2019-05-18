Wyoming teen sues Lakewood officer who held him at gunpoint while she was off-duty

Jackson, Wyoming

JACKSON, Wyo. — A Wyoming teenager is suing an off-duty officer from Colorado who pulled a gun on him as he ran to a bus stop in Jackson.

The Jackson Hole News & Guide reports 18-year-old Gerardo Becerra filed claims of assault, battery and false imprisonment against Vanessa Schultz in a Wyoming court.

Schultz is a police officer in Lakewood and was on vacation when she heard a loud noise and assumed a teenager running nearby had committed a crime. Becerra was running to catch a bus.

The lawsuit claims Schultz detained Becerra, threatened to shoot him and was “exhilarated” when police arrived.

A special prosecutor concluded Schultz shouldn’t have pulled her gun, but criminal charges weren’t warranted.

A telephone message for Schultz left with the Lakewood police department was not immediately returned.

