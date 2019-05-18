Wet, chilly week ahead on Front Range

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- High temperatures hit the 60s Saturday in Denver with scattered showers and storms. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid-30s overnight, prompting a front advisory across the Front Range and Plains. Make sure to protect any sensitive vegetation and plants!

There will be more cool weather on Sunday with afternoon and evening shower and storm chances. High temperatures will be around 61 degrees in Denver. Storms are not expected to become severe in Colorado on Sunday.

The rest of the week will be wet with below average temperatures.

There is a chance of some snow mixing in with rain early on Tuesday morning. It most likely won't stick or create impacts to the roads in the lower elevations. Parts of Colorado's mountains will see up to a foot of snow over the next few days.

Storm chances will decrease into Wednesday and Thursday as high temperatures return to the 60s. Friday will be the driest day of the week.

