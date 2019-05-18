Trucker accused in deadly I-70 crash in Lakewood posts bail

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. — The trucker who is accused of causing a fiery crash that killed four people on Interstate 70 in Lakewood last month posted bail Saturday.

Rogel Lazaro Aguilera-Mederos, 23, is charged with four counts of vehicular homicide, six counts of first-degree assault and 24 counts of attempted first-degree assault.

Aguilera-Mederos‘ bond was set at $400,000.

The crash occurred near the Denver West exit of eastbound I-70 on April 25. It involved 24 passenger vehicles and four semi-trailers.

According to an arrest affidavit, Aguilera-Mederos told investigators that the brakes on his semi failed and that he was going more than 80 mph at the time of the crash.

Investigators reviewed a number of videos that appeared to show Aguilera-Mederos out of control, including one filmed by Pedro Olvera. That video appeared to show Aguilera-Mederos passing a runaway truck ramp and signs warning truckers about steep grades as the interstate winds into the Denver area.

Another video captured by a YouTuber shows a semi speeding down the shoulder of the interstate moments before the crash occurred.

About 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jefferson County jail staff said that while Aguilera-Mederos had posted bail, he was still in the facility.

