Scattered thunderstorms, cooler temps ahead for weekend

DENVER — Saturday’s forecast includes an additional chance for showers and thunderstorms, primarily during the midday and afternoon hours for the Front Range. Our severe weather risk is lower than Friday, but small hail and strong winds can still be expected with any storms that form. Temperatures today will be a good ten degrees below average, only making it into the low 60s this afternoon.

We’ll dry out overnight with a few lingering high clouds. Expect temperatures to drop into the upper 30s by Sunday morning.

The forecast for the second half of our weekend looks very similar as the first, with a few afternoon spotty showers and temps only in the 60s. Expect snow showers to mix in for the high country, with upwards of 4 to 6 inches not out of the question for higher elevations and passes.

A strong low pressure system will impact the region by Monday, bringing extra cloud cover, cooler temps and more rain. The severe weather risk will be low for Monday and Tuesday, but expect soggy days with highs only making it into the 50s.

Temperatures will start to climb by the second half of the work week, with highs making it back into the mid-to-upper 60s Wednesday though Friday. A few isolated thunderstorms will also be possible.

