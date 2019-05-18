Hundreds celebrate life of teen rugby player killed outside his Centennial home

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Hundreds gathered at Cook Park in southeast Denver Saturday at a celebration of life for Lloyd Chavez IV. The 18-year-old died after being shot outside his Centennial home on May 8.

Chavez was a student at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora and a rugby player.

On Saturday, the rugby field at Cook Park was packed from sideline to sideline as drums beat and loved ones carried Chavez’s casket to the end of the field.

Friends and family passed along a microphone, sharing their favorite memories of Chavez.

His mother says he was a “comedian and a great person.”

Chavez would have graduated from Cherokee Trail next week.

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to Chavez's death. They are accused of robbing Chavez of vaping products and shooting him.