Hundreds celebrate life of teen rugby player killed outside his Centennial home

Posted 10:14 pm, May 18, 2019, by

DENVER -- Hundreds gathered at Cook Park in southeast Denver Saturday at a celebration of life for Lloyd Chavez IV. The 18-year-old died after being shot outside his Centennial home on May 8.

Chavez was a student at Cherokee Trail High School in Aurora and a rugby player.

On Saturday, the rugby field at Cook Park was packed from sideline to sideline as drums beat and loved ones carried Chavez’s casket to the end of the field.

Friends and family passed along a microphone, sharing their favorite memories of Chavez.

His mother says he was a “comedian and a great person.”

Chavez would have graduated from Cherokee Trail next week.

Four teenagers have been arrested in connection to Chavez's death. They are accused of robbing Chavez of vaping products and shooting him.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.