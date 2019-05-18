× CU Boulder PD: Man exposed himself to woman inside campus library

BOULDER, Colo. — A man exposed himself to a woman inside a library on the University of Colorado Boulder campus Saturday evening, according to police.

The CU Boulder Police Department said the incident occurred in the Norlin Library.

A female employee reported that she was in the basement when she noticed a man standing near the women’s restroom. When the woman exited the restroom, the man exposed himself to her.

“When she turned to run away, he attempted to stop her, although he never touched her,” CUPD said on its website.

The suspect is described as a black male who is about 5 feet 9 inches or 5 feet 10 inches tall. He has average build and is in his mid-20s. He has short hair and no facial hair.

The man was last seen wearing a tan jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to contact CUPD: 303-492-6666.

On Wednesday, a man exposed himself to a 7-year-old girl at CU Boulder’s South Campus.