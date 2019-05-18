Car plows into Loveland Dairy Queen picnic area, injuring family of 4

Posted 5:14 pm, May 18, 2019, by , Updated at 05:23PM, May 18, 2019

Credit: LPD

LOVELAND, Colo. — Authorities say a vehicle veered off a roadway and crashed into a picnic area at a Loveland Dairy Queen, injuring a family of four.

Loveland Police Department Lt. Jeff Pyle says the accident occurred just after noon on Saturday.

A witness told authorities that a driver in a Toyota Corolla was driving erratically when the car went off the road and careened into the picnic area, striking the victims as they sat at a table.

All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody. Pyle says alcohol or drugs are suspected to have played a role in the accident.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.