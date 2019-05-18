× Car plows into Loveland Dairy Queen picnic area, injuring family of 4

LOVELAND, Colo. — Authorities say a vehicle veered off a roadway and crashed into a picnic area at a Loveland Dairy Queen, injuring a family of four.

Loveland Police Department Lt. Jeff Pyle says the accident occurred just after noon on Saturday.

A witness told authorities that a driver in a Toyota Corolla was driving erratically when the car went off the road and careened into the picnic area, striking the victims as they sat at a table.

All four were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The unidentified driver was taken into custody. Pyle says alcohol or drugs are suspected to have played a role in the accident.