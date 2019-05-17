× Trail Ridge Road might not open by Memorial Day Weekend

ESTES PARK — There’s a good chance Trail Ridge Road won’t be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend this year.

The late snowfall we experienced this past April added a lot of additional accumulation to the stretch of roadway in Rocky Mountain National Park.

“It’s like plowing through concrete,” explained Kyle Patterson, a spokesperson for Rocky Mountain National Park.

Crews started working on clearing the snow from the roadway in April, but the amount of accumulation this year has created quite the challenge.

“We have rotary plows that chew away at the snow. So it’s heavy equipment,” Patterson explained.

On record, the earliest Trail Ridge Road has ever opened was on May 7, 2002. The latest was June 26, 1943.