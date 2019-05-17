Stormy skies to continue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Scattered showers and thunderstorms will continue early this evening especially north of Denver. Some of the storms will contain hail, lightning and gusty wind. The threat for severe storms with larger hail and stronger wind will be over NE Colorado.

#cowx update on severe weather threat for this evening...now includes more of NE Colorado in the yellow areas for hail & wind...and a slice of extreme NE Colorado for the possibility of a tornado pic.twitter.com/tCvMIDnGfd — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) May 17, 2019

We will have scattered showers & a few thunderstorms again each afternoon on Saturday & Sunday, but without the threat of severe weather. Temperatures over the weekend will cool into the 60s across metro Denver.

We have a better chance for rain showers across the entire Front Range and Denver coming on Monday & Tuesday as temperatures dip into the 50s. Rain totals from that soggy storm could reach 2" in some places. And, the mountains will be getting snow with that same storm system with up to a foot of accumulation possible in spots.

#cowx our snow season in the mountains has been great. But, we're not done yet. Accumulation looks likely on Monday & Tuesday. So, you can still ski in fresh snow! This is such good news for our water supply and helps reduce the threat of wildfires. pic.twitter.com/O8mMbEZrzA — Dave Fraser (@DaveFraserWX) May 17, 2019

We will have additional light scattered showers on Wednesday and again on Thursday before finally getting our next dry day on Friday.

