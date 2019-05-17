Restaurant Report Card: Food safety classes required at both failed locations

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Each week, FOX31 and Channel 2 report on recent health inspections for restaurants in the Denver area. This week, we featured one failed location in Lower Downtown, one failed location in Jefferson County and a winner in Lakewood.

Fogo De Chão (LoDo location)

The Brazilian steakhouse failed with nine critical health code violations during a surprise inspection on April 12.

Mistakes included:

Denver health inspectors required the operator and staff to take food safety classes.

A dish washing machine measured zero for chlorine.

There was no soap at the bar's hand sink.

The restaurant's public relations firm sent the following email:

"The safety and health of our guests is the first and foremost priority in all of our restaurants, and we have strict staff training protocols in place to ensure this priority is met. The inspection noted in the story is outdated; the latest inspection, issued April 24, 2019, shows zero violations and that we are in complete compliance with all of the Denver Department of Public Health & Environment's requirements."

Twelve days after the April 12 inspection, Fogo passed its follow-up. You’ll find Fogo De Chão at 1513 Wynkoop St. in Lower Downtown Denver.

Rice and Kabob Restaurant

A Jefferson County inspector found 10 health code violations on March 29, including that there was only one employee on site and that person could not answer food safety questions.

Other mistakes included:

The inspector also found the rotisserie machine was not holding chicken hot enough because an employee had turned it off.

Two pans of meat did not include a perishable date.

No procedures in place for how to clean up if someone is sick.

We spoke with a person on the phone who identified themselves as a manager, but they hung up on us, so we went by for a look. An employee told us, “There is no manager here.” No one returned our calls nor messages to explain what happened.

Rice and Kabob is located at Southwest Plaza: 8501 W. Bowles Ave., Littleton

Pizza Hut (Lakewood's Alameda location)

The Lakewood Pizza Hut is not only known for its pan pizzas but for its health inspection. It has had two inspections without serious violations. This Pizza Hut is located at 12073 W. Alameda Parkway.

How restaurants appear on our Report Card

Restaurant Report Card features health inspections in the city and county of Denver, Jefferson County, Weld County, Broomfield and restaurants under the jurisdiction of the Tri-County Health Department. The Tri-County Health Department includes Adams, Arapahoe and Douglas counties.

An inspection is a “snapshot” of what is happening during the day and time of the inspection. On any given day, a restaurant could have more or fewer violations than noted in an inspection. Also, at the time of an inspection, violations are recorded and can be corrected prior to the inspector leaving the restaurant. If violations are not corrected, a follow-up inspection is scheduled.

The criteria FOX31 Denver uses to give a restaurant a failing grade includes the evaluation of two unannounced inspections by county health inspectors. A failing restaurant must have five or four critical violations on their most recent regular inspection and five or four critical violations on the previous regular inspection. The restaurant may also fail for eight or more violations in one inspection. Health inspectors may conduct critical or follow-up inspections, due to the number of critical violations found during a regular inspection. Those inspections may also be considered for our reports. We recognize restaurants with two regular inspections in a row, with no critical violations, by awarding them an A.

Denver County

Tri-County Health Department

Jefferson County

Weld County