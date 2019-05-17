Rain, thunderstorms, snow likely across Colorado through Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- A cool Pacific storm system rolls through Colorado on Friday with a drop in temperatures and chances for rain, thunderstorms and snow.

It will start dry across Denver and the Front Range, then watch for a shower at lunch and thunderstorms during the evening commute.

Highs drop 10 degrees into the mid-70s.

There is a slight risk for severe thunderstorms along the Interstate 76 corridor into northeast Colorado with hail and gusty wind.

The mountains will see a mix of rain, snow and thunderstorms depending on elevation.

One to 4 inches of snow accumulation is likely between Friday and Saturday. Highs will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Winds increase Friday afternoon through Saturday with gusts above treeline to 45 mph.

Saturday starts sunny and dry across the Front Range, then there's a 30% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms.

Highs drop another 10 degrees into the mid-60s in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

The mountains can expect residual morning snow showers and wind, then a better chance for snow, rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the 30s, 40s and 50s.

Sunday will be drier across the board with highs in the 60s. The mountains start dry, then an afternoon rain or snow shower is possible.

Another cold Pacific storm system arrives in Colorado on Monday and Tuesday.

Snow is again likely in the mountains both days with accumulation. Rain is possible across the Front Range with cooler highs in the 40s and 50s.

There will be gusty wind and overnight lows could drop into the 30s.

The mountains above 8,000 feet could get 3-8 inches of snow accumulation. The Foothills and Palmer Divide above 6,000 feet could also see snow accumulation.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.