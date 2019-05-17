× One dead after crash involving 2 cars, house in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood

DENVER — One person was killed in a crash involving two cars and a home in Denver’s Westwood neighborhood Friday afternoon.

The Denver Police Department first posted about the crash via Twitter about 2:45 p.m. About one hour later, DPD said the crash was fatal.

The crash occurred in the 800 block of South Patton Court.

It is unknown whether the person who died was inside one of the vehicles or the home.

Police said the cause of the crash remains under investigation.

