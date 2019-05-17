Mother says son was in custody, but got lost while being transported from Iowa to Denver

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT COLLINS, Colo. -- A runaway teenager was in police custody, then got lost on his way from Iowa to Denver.

The mother of the juvenile called the FOX31 Problem Solvers after she was told her son was nowhere to be found.

“My child was in custody and you don’t know where he’s at. He was in your custody," Tiffany Carrasco said.

Anthony Carrasco, 17, recently ran away and ended up in Iowa. Authorities there detained him and he was put on a flight back to Denver.

Text messages between Anthony's mother and the case worker show he did, in fact, board a plane to Denver International Airport. Texts also show Anthony was supposed to be greeted by police when he landed and taken to a youth facility in Denver. He would eventually end up in a detention center in Greeley.

The Problem Solvers cannot confirm any of that happened. The Denver Police Department says Anthony is in custody, but they are not involved, while the detention facility in Greeley tells the mother they don't have her son.

“I’m waiting to hear, waiting to hear and then they’re telling me, 'Well, we don’t know where he’s at.' And the ball was dropped," Tiffany Carrasco said. "He’s a minor. How do you drop the ball on a minor? How do you not know where this minor is?"

The Problem Solvers also reached out to the three case workers on Anthony's case. We left messages but calls were not returned.