Ideal Home Loans gives back to LLS

Posted 10:56 am, May 17, 2019, by , Updated at 10:57AM, May 17, 2019

Ideal Home Loans has been partnering with Colorado's Best Host Joana Canals over the last 10 weeks to help her win Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year. They have donated $100 for every loan closed and they raised a total of $10,100. Every dollar will count as a vote for Joana and will go directly to fighting blood cancers. Thanks so much to Ideal Home Loans owner Brent Ivinson and his amazing team.

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.