Ideal Home Loans gives back to LLS

Ideal Home Loans has been partnering with Colorado's Best Host Joana Canals over the last 10 weeks to help her win Leukemia and Lymphoma Society Woman of the Year. They have donated $100 for every loan closed and they raised a total of $10,100. Every dollar will count as a vote for Joana and will go directly to fighting blood cancers. Thanks so much to Ideal Home Loans owner Brent Ivinson and his amazing team.