Evergreen students dubbed the ‘Green Team Superheroes’ receive presidential award

EVERGREEN, Colo. -- A group of elementary school students are being called the "Green Team Superheroes" and President Donald Trump has taken notice.

The superheroes have capes and they come in the form of 13 fourth- and fifth-graders at Wilmont Elementary School in Evergreen.

The group received the president's Environmental Youth Award, a prestigious designation handed out by the president and the Environmental Protection Agency.

The "Green Team Superheroes" have been working to save the planet for two years.

They collect data, deliver presentations and advise other schools on action plans they use to positively impact the environment.

They have lowered their school's energy bill by more than $1,300. They host Earth Day events, give presentations to high school science classes and hand out reusable grocery bags.

Their goal is to spread a message that together everyone can make a difference.

The "Green Team Superheroes" recently made a visit to the state Capitol, where they were recognized by the State House of Representatives.

The group was also invited to an awards ceremony in Washington where they will receive the award.

The group is raising money so every member can go.