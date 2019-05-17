Colfax Marathon will lead to travel detours, RTD disruptions on Sunday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- It's the biggest race weekend of the year in Denver with the Colfax Marathon taking place on Sunday.

It will mean several traffic issues and RTD disruptions during the race.

The busy weekend kicks off Friday with a health and wellness expo. There will be a 5K on Saturday and the big race is Sunday with the marathon, half-marathon, 10K and relay marathon.

The best advice is to avoid Colfax Avenue and Speer Boulevard, especially on Sunday.

The course will stretch from Kipling Street in Lakewood to Havana Street in Aurora and there will be periodic closures.

RTD said it will have rail disruptions, especially on the D and L lines.

The 14th year of the marathon is expected to bring in more than 20,000 participants this weekend, giving runners a great tour of the Mile High City.

There will also be plenty of new entertainment throughout the weekend.

"We'll have everything from a mini version of the dragon festival, dragon boats and cool lions that dance from pole to pole," Colfax Marathon CEO Andrea Dowdy said.

"Elvis Presley on the course, mimes, flamingo music all the way to country. We have gospel, so just a cool mix of entertainment and that's what runners really love."

Registration is still taking place at Broncos Stadium at Mile High on Friday and Saturday.

And there will be perfect running weather, with morning temperatures on Sunday in the 40s and 50s.