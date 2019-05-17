× Climber suffers serious injuries in fall in Eldorado Canyon State Park

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. — A fallen climber was rescued Thursday night in Eldorado Canyon State Park, the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said.

Search and rescue crews responded to the Red Garden Wall about 7:45 p.m. and met with witnesses, who escorted them to the injured climber.

Because of the location and injuries suffered by the climber, crews conducted a long and difficult technical rescue.

The sheriff’s office, Rocky Mountain Rescue Group and Rocky Mountain Fire worked to reach the man, who is in his mid- to late 20s and is from the Boulder area.

The man was taken to a hospital to be treated for several serious injuries, but he is expected to survive, the sheriff’s office said.