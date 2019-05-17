Alabama abortion law has Coloradans talking about abortion access

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Denver may be 1,300 miles away from the Alabama Capitol, but the new abortion law in that state is impacting Colordans on both sides of the controversial issue.

Lisa Kathryn is just one Coloradoan who has taken to social media to share her own abortion experience:

"I wanted to use whatever platform I have to let people know they are not alone," Kathryn told FOX31. "I don't really follow politics that much. It's not something I'm into, but this has enraged me."

It is not just social media impacted by Alabama's law -- Colorado abortion rights groups have signaled high call volume and interest in volunteering since the law was passed.

"We've seen a huge surge in volunteers. We've gotten calls, we've gotten emails," said Laura Chapin, an advocate with National Abortion and Reproductive Rights Action League (NARAL) Pro-Choice Colorado.

"There are women with appointments in Alabama that need help getting access to care. There is an abortion fund in Alabama called Yellowhammer that we've encouraged people to support," Chapin added.

It's not just supporters of abortion rights who are impacted. The anti-abortion movement is also signaling high interest and energy.

"It's a great day for the babies in Alabama," said Jeff Hunt, director of the Centennial Institute at Colorado Christian University. "There is not a right to an abortion in the Constitution."

Hunt said the Alabama law gives conservatives hope that the Supreme Court will revisit -- and potentially overturn -- Roe v. Wade.