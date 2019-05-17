World Whiskey Day

Saturday is World Whisky Day and Breckenridge Distillery came on to celebrate early with their Smokes Mai Tai. Recipe is below or you can head to the distillery to get it there.

 

Celebrate World Whisky Day at Breckenridge Distillery.  This weekend they have a buy one, get one off offer on all Whiskies and Bourbons. This offer is also good on their Brown Spirit Cocktails and Whiskey Flights for four people. Plus they have free tastings! For more information about the Breckenridge Distillery call 970-547-9759.  You can also find them online at BreckenridgeDistillery.com

Smoked Mai Tai

2oz Breckenridge Spiced Rum

1/4oz Breckenridge Bourbon

1oz lime juice

3/4oz orange liqueur

Garnish: grilled pineapple and mint

 

 

