2.3-mile extension of RTD Southeast Rail Line opens Friday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LONE TREE, Colo. -- An expansion for RTD's light rail system opens Friday morning on the south side of the Denver metro area.

The Southeast Rail Line opened in 2006 as a 19-mile extension from Interstate 25 and Broadway, with 15 miles to Lincoln Avenue and four miles along Interstate 225 to Parker Road.

The $230 million project started construction in 2016, extending the line past the Lincoln Station to RidgeGate.

The extension of the E, F and R lines will add three new stations in Lone Tree and includes 1,300 parking spaces

Two of the stations are on the east side of Interstate 25, an area where there are plans for new homes, apartments and office space.

"The east side of I-25, there's 2,000 acres of greenfield development and to have a light rail station to anchor that development only speaks of good things to come," Lone Tree Mayor Jackie Millet said.

"It's all about opening and serving the community," RTD general manager and CEO Dave Genova said. "This is the sixth opening in a three-year period, so it's unprecedented."

The city of Lone Tree is also planning to build a new city hall and municipal center around of the new stops on the east side along the extension line.

A grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony is planned for the RidgeGate Parkway Station at 10 a.m. Friday.