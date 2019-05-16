× Westminster man sentenced to 48 years for killing mother, assaulting sister

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — A Westminster man was sentenced to 48 years in prison Thursday for killing his mother and assaulting his sister.

In March, Adrian Luis Ramirez, 24, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

On Oct. 7, 2017, the Westminster Police Department responded to the 7700 block of Lowell Boulevard.

Officers found Cherie Ramirez unconscious on the floor with a severe head injury after being bludgeoned with a hammer and stabbed several times, prosecutors said.

She was taken to Denver Health Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

Anecia Ramirez, 24, was also stabbed and bleeding from her mouth and torso, prosecutors said. She survived her injuries.

Three children were in the home at the time of the attack but managed to flee to a neighbor’s home.

Adrian Ramirez was found in the house covered in blood, holding a knife and a hammer, prosecutors said.

Adrian Ramirez had been charged with first-degree murder after deliberation, attempted first-degree murder and first-degree assault before reaching a plea deal.