Video shows substitute teacher, student in confrontation at Denver middle school

DENVER -- A substitute teacher was involved in a fight with a student inside a Denver middle school that was caught on camera.

The video was taken from inside a seventh-grade classroom at Hamilton Middle School in southeast Denver on Wednesday where a student is seen on the ground.

In the video, the teacher can be heard yelling at the student before the seventh-grader ends up on the ground.

The teacher also yells for students to get the security guard. It's not clear what led to the confrontation.

A letter from the school's principal that was sent to parents read in part, "You may hear from your children about an incident involving a substitute teacher working with seventh-grade students today. We are looking into the incident and the substitute teacher will not be returning to the school while the incident is under review."

Denver Public Schools is investigating the incident.