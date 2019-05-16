The Fit & Fun Health Challenge with Denise Austin

Posted 12:34 pm, May 16, 2019, by

In 2018, Fitness expert Denis Austin launched the first Fit & Fun Health Challenge, an 8-week program encouraging consumers to grab a buddy and walk for 30-minutes a day.   Denise offers up some motivation to walk your way to wellness again this year!

AlertMe
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.