Suspect arrested in Georgia for Aurora shooting that left juvenile dead

AURORA, Colo. — An 18-year-old has been arrested in Georgia in connection to a shooting that left a juvenile male dead in Aurora earlier this month.

On Thursday, the Aurora Police Department said Joseph D. McCaughin was in custody. APD did not specify where in Georgia he was arrested.

Authorities did not release a picture of McCaughin, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation. They have not yet said what charges he faces.

The shooting occurred the evening of May 6 in the 4700 block of South Memphis Street, near South Buckley Road and East Smoky Hill Road.

Police said neighbors were performing CPR on the victim when officers arrived. He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

APD has not provided the victim’s name or age. The homicide is being investigated by the Major Crimes Unit.