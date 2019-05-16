× Rescheduled Rolling Stones tour coming to Denver in August

DENVER — The Rolling Stones have unveiled a new set of dates for their No Filter tour after postponing it six weeks ago so Mick Jagger could undergo heart surgery.

The tour was supposed to start on April 20 in Miami, but in March, it was postponed so Jagger could undergo medical treatment.

The band was scheduled to play at Broncos Stadium at Mile High in Denver on May 26.

The rescheduled tour will begin June 21 and 25 in Chicago and come to Denver on Aug. 10.

Tickets for the original shows will be honored at the new dates.

Fans who cannot attend the rescheduled dates can access their Ticketmaster account for a full refund.