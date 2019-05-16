Police investigate report of attempted child abduction in Lakewood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAKEWOOD, Colo. — Police are investigating a report of an attempted abduction of two children in Lakewood. The incident was reported to have happened on Wednesday. The children involved told adults two men in a white van tried to kidnap them outside an apartment building just south of West Colfax Avenue and Pierce Street.

“The van just literally pulled up -- right up on them -- and tried snatching them in,” said Bernadette Roybal, the mother of one of the boys.

Roybal says the mom of her 11-year-old son’s friend drove the boys at an apartment building at 1301 Pierce Street Wednesday to play with other children. Roybal says her son and his friend were targeted around the time she left to pick her son up to go home.

“He called me at 5:48 p.m. – 'pick me up' — I got there at 5:56 p.m., called him, he didn’t answer his phone,” Roybal said. “His backpack was on the curb and his water bottle was laying on the side of the curb."

Roybal says she saw injuries on her son’s elbows from the incident. She says her son told her a man leaned out the back of a van to grab him. Her son stepped back and threw his water bottle at the would-be abductor, she said. The boys then ran away, Roybal said.

Lakewood police told FOX31 that its Crimes Against Children Unit is investigating and detectives have interviewed the boys.

In a Facebook post, Roybal described both men as having short, dark, curly hair and mustaches. She says one of the men drove, while the other stayed in the back of the van.

Anyone with security cameras in area is encouraged to check recordings between 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m Wednesday. If anyone has information that could help in the investigation, they’re urged to call Lakewood police.