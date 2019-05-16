Temperatures to surge into mid-80s; storm system arrives for weekend

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- Thursday will be the warmest day of the year so far with a high of 84 degrees in Denver, Boulder and Fort Collins.

Skies start sunny, then turn partly cloudy with a 10% chance of an afternoon gusty thunderstorm.

The mountains start partly sunny, then turn cloudy with a slight chance for an afternoon rain or snow shower. Highs will be in the in the 50s, 60s and 70s.

A large storm system arrives Friday with a 10-degree temperature drop. Skies start partly cloudy, then there will be a 30% chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

The mountains can expect a chance for rain and snow with 1-4 inches of accumulation between Friday and Saturday above 9,000 feet.

Across the Front Range, Saturday starts dry then clouds roll in with a 30% chance of afternoon rain and thunderstorms. Highs drop another 10 degrees into the 60s.

Sunday will be dry with highs in the 60s.

Another cold Pacific storm system hits Colorado on Monday and Tuesday. Highs could drop into the 40s with a 60% chance of rain. The mountains can expect snow.

