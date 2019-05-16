× Look Twice to Save a Life

DENVER – The sun is out which means more bikers are hitting the open road and did you know that according to the Colorado Department of Transportation, motorcycle deaths have hit record levels in recent years? In fact, they are up 20% in the last 5 years from 85 in 2013 to 103 in 2017.

That’s why Biker Down Foundation is putting together the Look Twice Save a Life Motorcycle Awareness Ride this weekend to make drivers aware to save lives.

The foundation has also created a game called Rider Up, similar to Slug Bug which many of us played to make everyone aware of VW bugs on the road. Rider Up was created to raise awareness of bikers on the road and hopefully the next generation of drivers will grow up looking for bikers and motorcycle deaths will decline permanently.

You can join the ride this weekend at the Avalanche Harley-Davidson at 10:15am on Saturday.

What: BikerDown – Look Twice Save a Life Motorcycle Awareness Ride

When (day and time): May 18th, 2019 Registration 8:30-10 am, kickstands up at 10:15am

Where: Avalanche Harley-Davidson

Cost: $20.00 and each rider gets our Motorcycle Awareness T-shirt