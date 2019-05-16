I.M. Pei, renowned architect who left his mark on Denver, dies at 102

DENVER — I.M. Pei, the renowned architect who designed a number of famous buildings around the world, has died at the age of 102.

According to The New York Times, the Chinese-born American passed away overnight.

Pei left his mark in Colorado, particularly in downtown Denver.

He designed the 16th Street Mall, which runs the length of downtown.

According to Historic Denver, the mall opened in 1982 to a crowd of more than 200,000 people. Pei’s design of the mall included wide sidewalks along a tree-lined corridor. The mall also features unique, globe-like lighting fixtures and a pavement pattern inspired by Navajo rugs and diamondback rattlesnakes.

Pei also designed the Mile High Center, otherwise known as 1700 Broadway. The 23-floor building was one of Pei’s first high-rise commissions. Completed in the mid-1950s, it was one of the only high-rise buildings in the city at the time.

In nearby Boulder, Pei designed the National Center for Atmospheric Research, completed in 1967.