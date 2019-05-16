× Giellis endorsers respond, continue support following NAACP flub

DENVER — Two former Denver mayoral candidates said they will continue supporting Jamie Giellis following her forgetting what “NAACP” stands for during a recent interview.

“NAACP” is an acronym for the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

In the May 7 election, Giellis received the second-most votes after incumbent Mayor Michael Hancock. The two will be in a runoff election on June 4.

Following the May election, former candidates Penfield Tate and Lisa Calderón endorsed Giellis.

A spokesperson said Giellis, Tate and Calderón said Thursday that all three “will be attending various community events to talk about these very issues and to listen to the community.”

In a statement, both Tate and Calderón said they appreciate Giellis taking responsibility for the mistake and not making excuses.