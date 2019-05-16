Driver sought in hit-and-run crash with shots fired in Douglas County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. -- The Colorado State Patrol is searching for a driver who is alleged to have crashed in the C-470 construction zone and when they tried to drive away, shots were fired.

The accident happened on C-470 near South Quebec Street about 8 p.m. on May 3.

The Colorado State Patrol is not saying who fired the shots, but they are looking for the driver who allegedly slammed into some construction equipment on the side of the road.

The shots were fired when the driver took off and failed to remain at the scene, the Colorado State Patrol said.

The vehicle was described as white and boxy and right-hand drive with a model year between 1990 and 2005. It likely has minor to moderate damage on the front end.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Colorado State Patrol at 303-239-4501. The incident is being investigated by the 18th Judicial District Critical Incident Response Team.