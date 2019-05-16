× Denver BBQ Festival

DENVER – If you’re looking for a one stop shop to sample some of the best BBQ here in Denver, you might want to check out The Denver BBQ Festival this Father’s Day Weekend.

This will be the 2nd Annual event where dozens of pit masters will come together to cook up some of the ribs, briskets and other smoked specialties all paired with some great beer.

This will be great Father’s Day event to bring your dad and enjoy some great barbecue including GQUE who stopped by the station to show off his grilling tricks!

What: The 2nd Annual Denver BBQ Festival

When (day and time):

Father's Day Weekend

Friday, June 14 5-9pm

Saturday, June 15 11am-8pm

Sunday, June 16 11am-6pm