Cooling off with rain showers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

We are tracking a cooler weather pattern that will also include the return of rain & snow. We will have only an isolated gusty thundershower this evening. Most places will not see rain tonight.

On Friday will cool into the low 70s with scattered afternoon thunderstorms. Some of those storms in extreme NE Colorado may be severe with strong wind & hail possible.

By the weekend we have cooled in to the 60s both Saturday and Sunday. There will be a few late day showers or a thunderstorm on Saturday. Your Sunday is looking dry in most places with only a stray shower possible north of Denver.

The best days for rain will be on Monday and Tuesday...especially Monday night and early Tuesday. We could see between a half and one inch of rain. It will be noticeably cooler with readings in the 40s & 50s. And, while it will be rain at lower elevations it will be snowing in the mountains with up to a foot possible in spots. We are watching the rain/snow line to see if we could see some snow close to the city. But, for right now, we are forecasting just rain.

Check interactive radar and zoom in to where you are. Plus, check the radar anytime with the Pinpoint Weather App for iPhone and Android.

Pinpoint Weather has been independently certified as Colorado's Most Accurate Forecast by WeatheRate.

We're tracking weather today on FOX31 Denver and Channel 2 News - and when conditions are bad we send out the Weather Beast.