Commerce City charter school cancels graduation ceremony

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. -- A charter school in Commerce City has canceled its graduation ceremony that was scheduled for Saturday.

A laundry list of concerns, including a lack of police enforcement and security issues, has led Victory Preparatory Academy to cancel the ceremony, leaving parents and students upset.

Students were scheduled to pick up caps and gowns on Thursday morning at the school at 5701 Quebec St. but instead are planning to protest.

It's not known if the ceremony will be rescheduled.

The issue started when parents say the school told them only parents on an approved list were going to be allowed to attend, shutting out other family members.

The school said it had concerns about security in light of violence across the U.S. this year.

On Wednesday, parents received a robocall alerting them the ceremony has been postponed until further notice.

"I was looking forward to Saturday," student Keith Martinez said. "To have 13 years of hard work and then have it canceled days before is a slap in the face."

The robocall said another problem is the help the school planned to get from the Commerce City Police Department was cut in half.

The department said the school refused to sign its standard contract so all it could offer was two officers.

School officials have not returned several calls seeking comment.