Broncos hosting STEM graduation ceremonies at Dove Valley training center

DENVER — The Denver Broncos are hosting graduation ceremonies for STEM School Highlands Ranch students at its UCHealth Training Center in Dove Valley.

The school reached out to the team following last week’s shooting that left one student dead and eight others injured.

“STEM School reached out to the Broncos late last week about the possibility of hosting its graduations at UCHealth Training Center. We told them we’d be happy to help the school, the students and their families in any way possible,” said Patrick Smyth, the Broncos’ executive vice president of public and community relations.

According to The Athletic reporter Nicki Jhabvala, the facility hosted a kindergarten continuation ceremony Thursday. Another graduation ceremony at Dove Valley is scheduled for Monday.

Brandon McManus and Bradley Chubb visited STEM students during graduation rehearsal Thursday.