Bicyclist allegedly grabs woman, causes damage to vehicle in Wheat Ridge

WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. -- A bicyclist is being sought after allegedly grabbing a woman from inside a vehicle and causing damage to the door and bumper, the Wheat Ridge Police Department said.

The incident happened on Sunday as a woman and her family were driving home on West 32nd Avenue just east of Wadsworth Boulevard.

Police said the woman was driving with her mother in the front seat. When the woman's mother said she wasn't feeling well, she pulled over to the side and turned on the hazard lights.

Police said a male cyclist stopped at the back of the vehicle and began shouting at the driver about blocking the bicycle lane, using profanity.

A female cyclist followed the man but appeared to stay a good distance away.

The women later caught up with the cyclist at West 32nd Avenue and Sheridan Boulevard.

Police said the male cyclist started to kick the front passenger side of the vehicle, causing damage to the bumper.

He also allegedly punched the door frame, leaving a small dent. Police said the man then reached into the passenger side window, grabbing the mother by the shoulders and tried to lift her up.

Police said he then allegedly spit on both women, then sped off.

The cyclist is described as a white male, 5-foot-9, thin with an average build and about 35 years old.

He was wearing a white shirt with teal plaid stripes, dark-colored shorts, black-rimmed glasses with clear lenses and a white bike helmet that came to a point in the front.

The bike also had a flashing light on the back.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 303-237-2220.