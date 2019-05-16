× Auraria Campus near downtown Denver on lockdown following assault

DENVER — The Auraria Campus near downtown Denver was placed on lockdown Thursday night following an assault in the area.

CU Denver Alerts first posted about the lockdown on Twitter just before 9 p.m. Thursday. Shortly after, it said that the Denver Police Department is searching for a suspect in an assault who may have fled onto campus.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male who weighs between 250 and 300 pounds. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt, jean shorts, a black hat and white socks. He also may be carrying a black backpack.

All entry doors on the campus are locked.

“Increase your awareness. Run, hide, or fight if appropriate,” CU Denver Alerts tweeted.

Campus police are assisting DPD.

The Auraria Campus is home to Metropolitan State University of Denver, University of Colorado Denver and Community College of Denver.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.