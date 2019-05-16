× Adams County deputy involved in shooting with rifle-carrying suspect

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. — An Adams County sheriff’s deputy shot at and missed a suspect carrying a rifle outside a residence early Thursday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 7600 block of Greenwood Boulevard near Interstate 25 and Highway 36 about 12:45 a.m. on a reported domestic disturbance.

When deputies arrived, they confronted a man, later identified as 30-year-old Tou Bie Ricky Lo, with a rifle outside the residence.

A deputy fired one round at Lo, but it did not hit him. Lo then dropped the rifle and was taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

No deputies or the suspect were injured.

Lo was booked on charges of aggravated assault menacing — family and prohibited use of weapons.

The investigation is ongoing and Lo might face additional charges, the sheriff’s office said.