WILD ZORA – Wildly Delicious Meat & Veggie Bar

Posted 1:10 pm, May 15, 2019, by , Updated at 01:13PM, May 15, 2019

There's a new, all-natural snack called Wild Zora that's made in Loveland.  It's already hitting store shelves in Colorado's Walmart stores, and the company is just getting started!  Zora Tabin shares the story behind this home grown business. For more information call (970) 541-ZORA... (970) 541-9672... or visit the website.

