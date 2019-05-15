Temperatures will hit the 80s again on Thursday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DENVER -- We hit 83 degrees at Denver International Airport Wednesday, making it the warmest day of 2019 so far. On Thursday, conditions will stay dry with more warm temperatures in the 80s. The average high for this time of year is 71 degrees.

A stormy pattern will arrive on Friday, bringing a threat of thunderstorms on both Friday and Saturday in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will cool as this storm system moves in, dropping to the 60s for the weekend.

Drier weather will move in for Sunday. This will be the better day over the weekend to make plans outside.

Another storm system will move in on Monday and Tuesday. This will significantly drop temperatures and will bring mountain snowfall. If temperatures get cold enough, it could even bring snowfall to the foothills and Palmer Divide. It is still too far out to know exact details and a lot can still change, but the Pinpoint Weather Team will keep you updated as it gets closer.

