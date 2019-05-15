Probe underway after second skydiving death connected to Longmont company

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOULDER, Colo. — An investigation is underway after a skydiver died in northern Colorado over the weekend.

The Boulder Daily Camera reports Timothy DeTine, of Littleton, landed in a parking area near the Vance Brand Municipal Airport in Longmont on Saturday morning and died at a hospital.

Longmont police Cmdr. Joel Post says the case has been turned over to the Federal Aviation Administration, and he declined to release any more information. FAA officials also declined comment.

The Camera reports the death is the second involving skydiving in the area in the past year.

The FOX31 Problem Solvers learned that Mile-Hi Skydiving is linked to both deaths.

The FAA ruled a death in October 2018 an accident.

FOX31 reached out to Mile-Hi Skydiving but has not yet received a statement.

Overall, skydiving accidents are very rare. The U.S. Parachute Association, which regulates the industry, reported 13 deaths nationwide out of more than 3 million jumps in 2018 -- the lowest number in recent years.

The Problem Solvers asked expert Tom Morrow of Rocky Mountain Skydive about what anyone interested in skydiving should consider.

Morrow has certified more than 1,000 people each year at Colorado’s oldest skydiving school. He says it can be a dangerous sport but points out the extremely rare occurrence of accidents.

"Everybody wants that thrill, the rush. Skydiving is a way of life. Once you become a skydiver, it’s something you will never lose," Morrow said.

Morrow says it is important to learn how to skydive at facilities that operate under strict safety regulations established by the United States Parachute Association. For more information about skydiving safety, visit the U.S. Parachute Association's website.