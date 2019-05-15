× Outside prosecutor looking into possible charges for STEM School security guard

CASTLE ROCK, Colo. — An outside prosecutor has been asked to consider whether an armed security guard credited with capturing one of the two suspects in last week’s STEM school shooting should face any charges.

Douglas County District Attorney George Brauchler said Wednesday that he has asked Dan May, the lead prosecutor in El Paso County, to look into the matter.

Last week, sources told FOX31 the security guard fired his weapon during the school shooting.

A bullet went past sheriff’s deputies who entered the school, the sources said.

Sources also said an investigation is underway to determine if any students were hit and the circumstances around the gun being fired.

The shootings at the STEM School Highlands Ranch on May 7 killed 1 student and injured 8 others.

The guard’s attorney said he is a Marine Corps veteran and former Jefferson County sheriff’s deputy. He has worked at the STEM School since the beginning of the school year.

The guard hasn’t been identified by authorities.

