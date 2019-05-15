× One dead in small plane crash near Loveland

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — One person was killed after a small plane crashed and caught fire near Loveland Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Loveland Fire Rescue Authority, it received a report of an in-flight emergency at 12:49 p.m. Crews arrived at the crash scene five minutes later and began working on extinguishing the fire.

The crash occurred a short distance north of Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

Shortly after 6:30 p.m., the city of Loveland confirmed one person was killed in the crash.

The victim has not yet been identified.

Several roads in the area were closed following the crash but have since reopened.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.